Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The 19-year-old victim was found with stab wounds to his back on Monday evening

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 19-year-old man who was stabbed to death.

The victim was found with stab wounds to his back in Spring Pool Meadow, Dudley, at about 19:00 GMT on Monday and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a 20-year-old man and two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Det Ch Insp Jim Munro has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

"I am particularly interested in hearing from anyone who saw a group of people on Spring Pool Meadow and could help give us descriptions of those who were involved," he said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.