Six teenagers have been charged over a brawl at an entertainment complex which saw police officers injured.

Seven officers were left with minor injuries in the disorder at Star City in Birmingham on 23 November.

Among those charged is a 13-year-old girl accused of assaulting three PCs and a racially-aggravated public order offence.

Two 15-year-old boys have also been charged - one with attempted wounding and possession of a weapon.

The other has been accused of assaulting two PCs.

Akeeb Ali, 19, of Bordesley Green Road, Bordesley Green, has also been accused of assaulting a PC.

A boy and a girl, both 14, already admitted a public order offence and assaulting a PC respectively. They were each given four-month referral orders, West Midlands Police said.

The 13-year-old girl is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 9 April.

The two 15-year-olds will appear at the same court - one on 31 March and the other on 29 April while Mr Ali is due to appear on 1 April.

The brawl led to several cinema chains pulling the gang film Blue Story. Vue said it had seen 25 incidents related to the film, but later reinstated it.

