Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Nadir Ali stabbed his cousin 11 times and injured other members of the family

A man who stabbed his cousin to death and injured other members of the family in a dispute over land in Pakistan has been found guilty of murder.

Nadir Ali stabbed Hashim Khan 11 times and injured other family members trying to stop the attack in August 2019.

Mr Khan, 37, was found in Wilton Road, Sparkhill, Birmingham, after a meeting about land given to Ali by his aunt.

Ali, 32, from Birmingham, was also convicted of three charges of wounding with intent at the city's crown court.

The disputed land and shops in Pakistan were left to Mr Khan's mother who decided to transfer it to her nephew, Ali.

Her sons were unhappy and wanted to discuss it.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Hashim Khan was described as the "bed rock" of his family

On 23 August one of Mr Khan's brothers recorded the meeting where Ali became heated over a comment which had previously been made about his father.

Ali, of Edward Road in Balsall Heath, produced a knife from his pocket and repeatedly stabbed his cousin.

Other family members were stabbed and injured as they tried to stop the attack, which spilled out onto the street. Mr Khan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Khan's family paid tribute to him and said: "No prison sentence will ever replace this great man who was the bed rock of our family and who was loved by so many."

Det Insp Nick Barnes said: "This tragic death was caused over a family disagreement and it's so upsetting to see that it ended in such an horrific way."

Ali will be sentenced on 18 March at Birmingham Crown Court.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.