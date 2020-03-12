Image copyright Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com Image caption Ben Swift of Team Ineos celebrated his win in the men's road race at the national road championships in Norwich last year

Cycling's national road championships are set to come to the West Midlands.

Britain's best riders are to compete in time trials around north Warwickshire starting and finishing in Atherstone town centre on Thursday 18 June.

Road races from Birmingham's Centenary Square to Wolverhampton city centre are to be held on 20 June.

Just a day later, the Vélo Birmingham and Midlands event is expected to attract up to 15,000 amateur cyclists, riding 100 or 45-mile routes.

In January, the route was revealed for those Vélo events on 21 June, starting in Birmingham city centre and taking in parts of Coventry, Warwickshire and the Black Country.

On Thursday, organisers said those riders would now "be immersed within one of the biggest weekends of cycling on the UK calendar", after it was announced the HSBC UK National Road Championships would come to the area

Participants "will have front row seats to see the professionals", with the start of the men's and women's elite and under-23 road races on the Saturday being next to the Vélo rider registration in Centenary Square.

Image copyright Ian Baker Photography Image caption In the last Vélo Birmingham and Midlands event in May 2019, riders passed through Coventry city centre

The national championships will begin with the men's and women's under-23 and elite time trials, in which cyclists race against the clock, setting off at regular intervals, on the Thursday.

Road races on the Saturday would include multiple laps of a south Staffordshire circuit, "passing picturesque" towns and villages, organisers said.

Thousands of spectators are also expected to line sections of the Vélo routes between Birmingham and Coventry.

