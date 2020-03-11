Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Kevin Wooden is wanted by West Midlands Police in connection with the kidnap and murder of Tomasz Samel

Detectives investigating a man's kidnap and murder have released an image of a man they are looking to trace.

Tomasz Samel was taken from his home on Raleigh Close, Handsworth, in Birmingham, by men pretending to be Interpol officers on 27 March 2019.

He was later found at a property in Bickerstaffe, Lancashire, about 80 miles away, suffering from burns, and died in hospital in June.

Officers said Kevin Wooden was wanted in connection with the death.

West Midlands Police said Mr Samel, a 45-year-old Polish national, was escorted from his home into a white Peugeot Boxer van at around 08:45 GMT.

At about 22:45 later he banged on the door of the Lancashire property to get help.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Tomasz Samel died in a specialist burns unit in Liverpool on 21 June

Police said two men, aged 29 and 28, were arrested last year on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to kidnap and a woman, aged 31, was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

All three have been released while enquiries continue.

Det Ch Insp Scott Griffiths, said: "This was a horrific attack, and although these arrests were a significant development in our investigation, a year on we are still working tirelessly to understand exactly what happened on that day and why.

"We have reason to believe Wooden is currently out of the country and we are urgently appealing for anyone who has any information to contact us.

"We'd also appeal to members of the Polish community in the UK to come forward and help us with any information they may have."

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption West Midlands Police is also appealing to trace this white Peugeot Boxer

