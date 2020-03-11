Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Paul Doyle was described as the ringleader of the gang by police

A car-jacking gang that carried out a series of violent robberies across the West Midlands have been jailed.

On one occasion a man was threatened with a pistol while he tended his wife's grave, while on another they held up a heavily pregnant shop assistant at gunpoint during a robbery.

Three men were involved in serious offences between October and December 2018 and a fourth also played a part.

They were jailed at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police said ringleader Paul Doyle, 41, along with Luke Mander and Joshua Barrett struck at least 46 times in 11 weeks.

It is estimated they stole cars worth a total of more than £500,000.

On one occasion a pregnant shop assistant was threatened with a handgun as the men stole alcohol, cigarettes and cash at a shop in Norwich Croft, Chelmsley Wood.

On another, a gun was pulled on a man at his wife's graveside at Streetly Crematorium. They failed to start his Nissan GTR and dropped a glove as they fled, which was forensically linked to Doyle.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption A glove, later linked to Doyle, was found at the scene at Streetly Crematorium

On 27 November a vehicle recovery truck driver was hijacked at Bassetts Pole, Warwickshire, by masked men who stole the VW Golf he was transporting. A phone dropped by Mander was found at the scene.

Mander was arrested on 20 December behind the wheel of a pick-up truck stolen two days earlier and Doyle was detained the next day.

When Barrett was detained officers found keys to a Mercedes stolen from an address in Tile Cross.

DNA and mobile phone evidence linked the men to crime scenes across the West Midlands, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and West Mercia.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Barrett, Mander and Carter were also sentenced for their parts in the crimes

The case against them was settled at Birmingham Crown Court on 28 November and a fourth man, Kier Carter, admitted being involved in the car thefts.

The convictions and sentences were:

Paul Joseph Doyle, 41, of no fixed address, was found guilty of robbery; conspiracy to rob; conspiracy to possess an imitation firearm intending to rob; possession of an imitation firearm intending to cause fear of violence; and kidnapping. He had admitted conspiracy to steal. He was jailed for 24 years.

Joshua Barrett, 22, of Greenhill Way, Shirley, was found guilty of robbery; conspiracy to rob; conspiracy to possess an imitation firearm intending to rob; possession of an imitation firearm intending to cause fear of violence; and conspiracy to steal. He had admitted conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to rob. He was jailed for 18 years.

Luke Mander, 23, was found guilty of robbery; kidnapping; and conspiracy to possess an imitation firearm intending to rob. He was jailed for 16-and-a-half years.