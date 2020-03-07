Image copyright Google Image caption The man was hit on Simms Lane in Netherton

An elderly man waiting for a bus was killed when a car mounted a pavement and hit him.

The man, aged in his 80s, died at the scene in Simms Lane in Netherton, West Midlands, at 10:30 GMT.

The driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after originally fleeing the scene, police said.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and have asked anyone with dashcam footage to contact the force.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes said: "I am urging anyone who was on the road and saw what happened to contact us if they have not already done so.

"My thoughts go out to the family of the man who tragically lost his life this morning and specialist officers will now be supporting them at this difficult time."

