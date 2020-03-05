Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The risk to the rest of Birmingham following the city's first confirmed case is 'very low'

Birmingham's first coronavirus case has been confirmed as the total number of UK cases rises to 115.

The patient is said to have been in contact with another confirmed case at an event outside the city last week.

They are now being treated in hospital where their symptoms are not severe, Birmingham City Council said.

Two cases have also been confirmed in Staffordshire, although authorities there have not revealed how the patients contracted the virus.

Birmingham City Council said the patient was contacted by Public Health England (PHE) at the weekend after returning from a work trip.

PHE was aware of their contact with the confirmed case of coronavirus Covid-19 at the event the week before and tested them for the virus which returned a positive result.

PHE said it believes the risk to other people locally is minimal, as the individual spent most of their time since contact outside Birmingham.

"The testing was done very quickly, they were isolated, and that's why the risk to the city is very low," Dr Justin Varney, Birmingham City Council's director of public health, said.

Two people who had "household contact" with the case have been tested with negative results and they are both self-isolating at home.

Other than those individuals, "we're not expecting it to have posed a risk to anyone else in the city," Dr Varney said.

The health body also confirmed it had contacted people who had been in contact with the confirmed cases in Staffordshire, and said "there is no significant risk to anyone else".

