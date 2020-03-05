Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ty Blake and Sharn Miles were seen ordering food 20 minutes after they killed James Teer

Two men who shot a 20-year-old man in the face with a shotgun a week after a nightclub row have been sentenced to life in prison for his murder.

Sharn Miles, 20, and Ty Blake, 19, shot James Teer as he played football in the street. They were seen ordering a takeaway 20 minutes later.

Mr Teer died at the scene in Goosemoor Lane, Birmingham, last August.

At Birmingham Crown Court the pair were told they would serve a minimum of 32 years for the "brutal" attack.

Mr Teer, a would-be firefighter had just returned from the gym when he went to the driver's side window of the stolen car where Blake, sitting in the passenger seat, pulled the trigger.

"This was a cold-blooded killing, carried out clinically and mercilessly, planned well in advance, in revenge for a perceived slight which offended your arrogant self-esteem," Mr Justice Martin Spencer told the men.

James Teer was shot twice in the face at close range

In a victim impact statement read to court, Mr Teer's mother said one moment their son had been "laughing and joking", the next she was looking at him lying in the road, covered by a blanket.

"We will never forget that day, the day our life ended," she said.

After leaving Mr Teer lying in the street, Blake, of Shustoke Road, Shard End, and Miles, of Gowan Road, Alum Rock, got rid of the gun, before walking to a fast food restaurant.

CCTV showed the men ordering food, with Blake seen holding a tissue to his lip which had been cut by the gun's recoil.

CCTV footage shows killers ordering fast food after murder

The shooting followed an altercation at a Birmingham nightclub a week earlier, the court heard.

The men had used a high-performance BMW in the killing, stolen off the driveway of a home in Leicestershire hours before the attack.

At their trial, both men accepted being in the car during the shooting, but each said the other had pulled the trigger.

Jurors unanimously convicted them of murder on Wednesday, also finding Blake guilty of theft and burglary.

