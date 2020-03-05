Birmingham & Black Country

Crufts goes ahead in Birmingham amid coronavirus outbreak

  • 5 March 2020
The world's biggest dog show, Crufts, gets under way at Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre (NEC).

The annual event has some restrictions in place due to the coronavirus outbreak but is still expected to attract about 26,000 dogs and more than 160,000 people.

The contest is split over four days into the gundog, working and pastoral, terrier and hound and toy and utility categories.

Cages holding dogs are wheeled in to the NEC Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Cages holding dogs are wheeled in to the NEC
Owners arrive with their dogs Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Patriotic pooches: Owners arrive with their dogs
A skateboarding Terrier arrives Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Talented Terrier: A skateboarding dog arrives at the NEC in style
Dogs in pet travel strollers arrive at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Dogs in pet travel strollers arrive at Crufts
Dogs arrive Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Keeping warm: Two dogs wrap up as they make their way to the NEC
Two dogs Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Seeing double: Dalmatians head towards the venue

