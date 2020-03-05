The world's biggest dog show, Crufts, gets under way at Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre (NEC).

The annual event has some restrictions in place due to the coronavirus outbreak but is still expected to attract about 26,000 dogs and more than 160,000 people.

The contest is split over four days into the gundog, working and pastoral, terrier and hound and toy and utility categories.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Cages holding dogs are wheeled in to the NEC

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Patriotic pooches: Owners arrive with their dogs

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Talented Terrier: A skateboarding dog arrives at the NEC in style

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dogs in pet travel strollers arrive at Crufts

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Keeping warm: Two dogs wrap up as they make their way to the NEC

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Seeing double: Dalmatians head towards the venue

All pictures subject to copyright.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.