Crufts goes ahead in Birmingham amid coronavirus outbreak
The world's biggest dog show, Crufts, gets under way at Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre (NEC).
The annual event has some restrictions in place due to the coronavirus outbreak but is still expected to attract about 26,000 dogs and more than 160,000 people.
The contest is split over four days into the gundog, working and pastoral, terrier and hound and toy and utility categories.
All pictures subject to copyright.
