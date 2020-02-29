Image copyright Google Image caption The fire happened at a shop on College Road

A shop owner has been sentenced for fire safety failings after a man who rented his store died in a blaze there.

Imon Singh Sethi died in a fire at the shop in College Road, Handsworth Wood, Birmingham, on 10 December 2018.

Some Nath, 57, of Golds Hill Gardens, Erdington, was given a six-month sentence suspended for 18 months.

The court heard the building had no smoke detectors and it was found that electrical shutters at the front and back of the store did not work.

This would have prevented Mr Sethi's escape.

Mick Norton, from West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service, said on the night of the fire Mr Sethi, who had been drinking, turned on a heater underneath the shop's counter before falling asleep.

He woke to find the heater burning, Mr Norton said, and picked up to carry it to the kitchen.

But on the way his clothes caught fire and he died as a result of burns.

The death had been found to be accidental, Mr Norton said.

Nath had previously admitted three charges of failing to take general fire precautions, failing to ensure the premises had appropriate fire fighting equipment and alarms and failing to ensure people could evacuate in the event of a fire.

Mr Norton said: "To all business owners, we say that the burden is upon them to ensure their premises is safe

"If we find people stepping well outside the boundaries of safety, we will take strong enforcement action and prosecute when necessary."

