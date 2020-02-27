Image copyright Google Image caption The baby was hit with the ball at a playground near Radley Court

A man showed the "highest level of recklessness" when he hit a baby in the eye with a golf ball, a court heard.

Daniel Quinn, 37, was hitting balls with "gay abandon" at a park in Birmingham when one "rebounded and struck the baby to the eye".

The court heard he had not immediately realised what he had done and went to leave the park with his two young boys, before a group told him what happened.

Witnesses described the child's eye as "immediately bleeding".

Recorder Stuart Sprawson told Quinn his actions were "the highest level of recklessness".

"Golf balls can travel at many miles an hour. You didn't give two moments for anybody in that place, just enveloped in your own pleasure, hitting these balls with gay abandon," he said.

Quinn was given a suspended 12-month jail term at Birmingham Crown Court.

'Skin of your teeth'

The baby was taken to hospital following the incident at the Radleys in Sheldon on 28 June and received treatment for a laceration to the left eye and a blood clot.

A recent medical report found the child had been left with "poor vision" and it was unclear what the long-term effects would be.

The judge said Quinn, of Clopton Road, Sheldon, had shown "remorse" and was the sole carer to his two children.

"I have come to the conclusion those two young boys need to have their father with them. As a consequence I am prepared to suspend the sentence but only by the skin of your teeth."

Quinn, who had previously admitted wounding without intent, was also ordered to do 180 hours unpaid work.

