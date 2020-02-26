Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Jasbir Kaur and Rupinder Singh Bassan were found dead in their home in Oldbury

A man has been charged with murdering his mother and stepfather at their home.

Jasbir Kaur, 52, and husband Rupinder Singh Bassan, 51, were found dead in Moat Road, Oldbury, at about 04:00 GMT on Tuesday. Post-mortem examinations are yet to take place.

Anmol Chana, 25, was arrested a short time later at his home in Hamilton Road, Smethwick.

He will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to the couple's home after concerns were raised for their welfare.

Their Toyota Aygo, which had disappeared from their home, was also found on Tuesday in Smethwick by a member of the public and will be examined by forensic experts.

Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse said: "I'd like to thank people for the response to our appeal which has directly led us to recovering the car.

"We're continuing to support the family of Jasbir and Rupinder at this awful time."

