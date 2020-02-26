Image copyright PA Media Image caption Dudley's police commander said the force is committed to tackling violence in the borough

A second suspect has been charged with the murder of two men shot dead with a crossbow during a robbery at a cannabis factory.

Khuzaimah Douglas, 19, and Waseem Ramzan, 36, were killed in Brierley Hill, Dudley, on Thursday.

Omar Ramzan, 23, of Pensnett Road, is due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court later.

His father, 46-year-old Saghawat Ramzan, has also already been charged with two counts of murder.

A 21-year-old man arrested on Tuesday remains in police custody for questioning about the robbery.

Another man, aged 23, of Weoley Castle, remains in police custody after being arrested in Birmingham on the same day, also on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.

Police have already charged a 19-year-old man with conspiracy to burgle and perverting the course of justice.

A total of four other arrested men have been released on bail, West Midlands Police said. These include:

A 32-year-old arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender

A 21 and 23-year-old arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob

A 42-year-old for assisting an offender.

Det Ch Insp Jim Munro, of the force's homicide team, said officers were making "significant progress" in the "fast-moving" investigation.

Image caption Waseem Ramzan, 36, was one of the men who died during the robbery in Brierley Hill

