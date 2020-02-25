Image copyright Google Image caption Police said there was "no threat to the wider community"

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people were found dead at a property.

The victims, a man aged 54 and a 52-year-old woman, were discovered in Moat Road in Oldbury, Sandwell, when police broke in at about 04:00 GMT. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at in Smethwick and remains in custody, West Midlands Police said.

Officers said they believed it was a "domestic-related incident".

Anyone with information is asked to get contact police.