A man has been charged with murdering two men who were shot dead with a crossbow in a robbery at a cannabis factory.

Saghawat Ramzan, 46, is accused of killing Khuzaimah Douglas and Waseem Ramzan in Brierley Hill on Thursday.

Mr Ramzan, of Pensnett Road, Brierley Hill, is due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Police are continuing to question a 23-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder earlier.

Another three people have been released on police bail.

Two men, aged 21 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob, and a 42-year-old was held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Officers investigating the disorder have previously charged a 19-year-old man with conspiracy to burgle and perverting the course of justice.

Det Ch Insp Jim Munro appealed for information and said it was "an ongoing and constantly developing investigation" .

