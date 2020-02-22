Image copyright PA Media Image caption The address on Pensnett Road was later discovered to be a cannabis factory

Two more men have been arrested in a double murder investigation following a robbery at a cannabis factory.

Khuzaimah Douglas, 19, and Waseem Ramzan, 36, died after about seven men targeted an address in Pensnett Road, Brierley Hill, on Thursday.

Police said two men aged 23 and 21 were arrested on Saturday morning at Holyhead Port on Anglesey.

A 19-year-old man is also being held on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to rob.

West Midlands Police said the latest arrests were a "significant step forward" in their investigation.

The pair are being held on suspicion of conspiracy to rob and are being questioned by detectives.

Disorder broke out near the property in Brierley Hill just after 03:30 GMT on Thursday, following reports of a group of men trying to force entry into a house.

Mr Douglas, from Moseley in Birmingham, died at the scene, and Mr Ramzan later in hospital.

Mr Ramzan's family said it was a "really difficult time for the family and friends", adding that they "would appreciate if you could all remember him [Waseem] in your prayers and if possible give to charity in his name".

Post-mortem examinations are taking place to establish the cause of death of both men and police said specialist officers were supporting their families.

"We believe around seven men attacked an address in which cannabis was being cultivated and were confronted by people who were inside," Det Ch Insp Jim Munro said.

"We're doing all we can to bring those responsible to justice."

The force has issued an appeal for witnesses, particularly motorists in the area with dash-cam footage.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone