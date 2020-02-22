Birmingham & Black Country

Birmingham bus inspectors attacked while on duty

  • 22 February 2020
Entrance to Gibb Street Image copyright Google
Image caption Three men have been arrested after the incident on Gibb Street, Birmingham

Two bus inspectors have been injured in an attack in Birmingham.

One was slashed in the hand by a knife and the other was headbutted in Gibb Street in Digbeth, Birmingham, on Saturday.

The suspected attackers ran off, West Midlands Police said, but were found minutes later in Moor Street after being spotted by another bus driver.

Three men, aged 24, 19 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody.

