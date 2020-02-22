Image copyright Google Image caption Three men have been arrested after the incident on Gibb Street, Birmingham

Two bus inspectors have been injured in an attack in Birmingham.

One was slashed in the hand by a knife and the other was headbutted in Gibb Street in Digbeth, Birmingham, on Saturday.

The suspected attackers ran off, West Midlands Police said, but were found minutes later in Moor Street after being spotted by another bus driver.

Three men, aged 24, 19 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody.

Skip Twitter post by @BrumCityWMP A nasty incident earlier in Digbeth resulted in bus inspectors being chased by a group with a knife and one slashed. The offenders were later detained by Team 1. Three in custody. Thanks to @WMNetwork staff and the public for your help. Log 933 of 22.02.20. @ST_Police — Brum City Centre Police (@BrumCityWMP) February 22, 2020 Report

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.