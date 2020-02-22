Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The duck is now in the care of the RSPCA.

Thieves left behind an unusual piece of evidence after stealing from a Birmingham shop.

West Midlands Police's response unit said two men had taken a duck into a store on Lozells Road in the city on Saturday.

They were chased out after committing a theft, police said, but left their feathered friend behind.

In the social media post, the force said: "Policing is a strange thing at times."

The response unit said the bird had been taken into the care of the RSPCA.

