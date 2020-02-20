Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police were called about about 15:00 GMT

A crash on a major route in Birmingham left a car balancing on the central reservation barrier.

It was photographed by West Midlands Police teetering on St Chads Queensway fly-over near to Lancaster Circus on Thursday afternoon.

The crash caused the road, which leads to the M6 motorway, to be closed in both directions while police attended the scene at about 14:50 GMT.

The condition of the driver is not known.

The road has since reopened.

