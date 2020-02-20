Image copyright Google Image caption A police cordon has been set up on open ground on Pensnett Road in Brierley Hill

A double murder investigation has been launched after two men were stabbed during a robbery at a cannabis factory.

Witnesses reported windows of a house being broken and men running away carrying plants on Pensnett Road in Brierley Hill, Dudley, at 03:30 GMT.

West Midlands Police said a fight spilled out onto the street, during which the men were stabbed, and a car was crashed into parked vehicles.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene while the other died in hospital.

Cannabis was later found being grown in a property on the road, officers said.

The men who died have not been named.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob and inquiries are ongoing to identify other men involved.

Insp Nick Barnes, of West Midlands Police's homicide unit, said: "We believe this property was deliberately targeted by a group of men who knew it was being used to cultivate cannabis.

"In the ensuing disorder two men have suffered fatal knife wounds."

Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage of the scene at the time to get in touch.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.