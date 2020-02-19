Image caption The site, in Bordesley Green, has held sporting events for more than 40 years.

A Birmingham raceway has said it will not be reopening after failing to agree a new lease.

Businesses said they were told by Birmingham City Council they had to move out at the end of January, over claims the leaseholder had not paid rent.

But the council later overturned the decision to evict the eight tenants.

The company which runs events at the raceway has now said it has failed to negotiate terms of a new lease.

The site, in Bordesley Green, which is owned by the local authority, has held sporting events for more than 40 years.

Councillors voted to evict tenants on the site, following a row over rent arrears of more than £700,000, owed by the leaseholder Birmingham Wheels, which is itself a charitable company operated by the city council.

That eviction decision was overturned. While the site was earmarked for development, tenants had been told they could stay on until an alternative was found.

But Deane Wood, managing director of race organiser Incarace, said they had failed to reach an agreement over the lease.

He said one of the reasons was that only a one-year term was available, with the possibility of further extending that by another year.

He said the closure would cause issues with future fixtures and has asked people to be patient while the situation is resolved.

"I apologise for any inconvenience and I hope everyone can understand the situation," he added.

Birmingham City Council has been contacted for comment.

It comes after a coroner called for urgent action at the site to prevent possible further deaths after sponsor Colin North, 60, was hit and killed by a recovery vehicle as he walked along the track to present trophies on 16 November.

