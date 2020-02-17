Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Officers have urged anyone who saw Darren Round after 19:30 GMT on Friday to get in touch

A man whose body was found in a canal had suffered "significant facial injuries".

Post-mortem tests on the body confirmed the injuries were "consistent with assault", prompting West Midlands Police to launch a murder inquiry.

The victim, named as Darren Round, 48, was found in the water near Masshouse Lane, in Kings Norton, Birmingham.

Officers have urged anyone who saw Mr Round after 19:30 GMT on Friday to get in touch.

He was last seen wearing a blue coat and a rucksack, Det Ch Insp Scott Griffiths of the force said.

"We need to understand Darren's movements from 19:30 when he left home to when his body was tragically found in the canal," Det Ch Insp Griffiths added.

Anyone who was in the Masshouse Lane and Shannon Road area or was walking the canal towpath between Friday evening and 08:40 on Saturday is asked to contact officers.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.