Image caption Paul and Samuel Newey appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court

The father and brother of a British volunteer with the Kurdish YPG militia have been in court charged with terrorism offences.

Paul Newey appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court accused of illegally assisting Daniel Newey.

The 49-year-old denied one count of funding terrorism relating to the 27-year-old, who went to Syria in 2019.

Samuel Newey, 19, is accused of assisting his brother to prepare for acts of terrorism.

The charge relates to an offence between 1 November and 7 November 2019.

Their father is also accused of providing his older son with £150 the same month.

The pair, both of Solihull in the West Midlands, will next appear on bail at Liverpool Crown Court on 21 February.

The YPG - meaning People's Protection Units - is the principal component in the Syrian Democratic Forces, a western ally in the fight against the Islamic State group.

