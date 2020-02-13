Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Haseeb Mirza, 26, was found guilty of murder on Wednesday

A man who stabbed a father of four to death before heading to a drive-thru to order food has been sentenced to life in prison.

Malik Hussain, 35, died at the scene of the attack in Baker Street, in Sparkhill, Birmingham, on 12 July.

Haseeb Mirza, 26, of St Benedicts Road, Small Heath, was convicted of murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

He will serve a minimum of 21 years in prison before being considered for release.

Previously, West Midlands Police said officers believed a second man had fled the UK and was wanted for questioning.

Police said Mr Hussain was fatally stabbed and his body dumped in a street after a row in a car with Mr Mirza and another man, outside a nightclub in Digbeth.

After the killing, Mirza drove back home and took a taxi back past the nightclub and the murder scene before heading to a drive-thru and ordering food.

Following the verdict on Wednesday, Mr Hussain's family described him as a "kind-hearted, generous caring son, brother, husband and father".

Image caption Malik Hussain, 35, died at the scene of the attack in Baker Street in July

