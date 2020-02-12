Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Momin Ahmed committed a "cowardly act", police said

A driver who admitted causing the death of a grandfather in a hit-and-run crash has been jailed.

Cyclist David Perkins, 65, died in hospital after suffering serious head injuries in the collision in Edgbaston, Birmingham, in August.

Momin Ahmed, 26, of Villa Street, Lozells, was sentenced to three years in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years.

Ahmed also admitted failing to stop and failing to report what happened at a previous hearing.

PC David Crump, from West Midlands Police's serious collision investigation unit, said Ahmed committed a "cowardly act", which saw him "leave David for dead".

Following his death, Mr Perkins' family said he was "the most kind and loving person and his life was taken away from this world far too soon".

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption David Perkins' family said he was "the most kind and loving person"

