Image copyright Stourbridge Fire Station Image caption There were 26 pallets stacked two metres high in the back of the lorry

Fire crews called out to a lorry blaze were relieved to find it was a false alarm - caused by a truckload of rotting herbs.

Steam from the decomposing mint and coriander prompted worried Stourbridge locals to contact emergency services.

West Midlands Fire Service said the lorry's refrigeration unit had broken down, causing the 26-pallet consignment to rot and create heat.

Crews worked through the night removing and cooling the plants.

Teams from Stourbridge and Haden Cross fire stations were called to Wood Street in Lye at 18:20 GMT on Monday.

Crew commander for Stourbridge, Sean Richards, said the delivery had been refused by the intended recipient.

The herbs were stacked two metres high inside the 40ft trailer, Mr Richards said.

"It smelled like a stables, like horse manure. And now, so does Stourbridge Fire Station," he added.

Skip Twitter post by @Stourbridgefire Last night crews from @Stourbridgefire and @hadencrossfire attended a lorry fire. Upon inspection there was no fire but there was mint and coriander that had decomposed and started to give off heat and steam. Crews worked hard to remove the plants from the trailer and cool them pic.twitter.com/J1rq0S413t — Stourbridge Fire (@Stourbridgefire) February 11, 2020 Report

Image copyright Stourbridge Fire Station Image caption Crews worked through the night removing and cooling the plants, West Midlands Fire Service said

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.