Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Uber has operated in Birmingham since 2015

Uber's licence to operate in Birmingham has been renewed, it has been revealed.

The city's council had said renewal was "likely" after questions were raised over its future, because the ride-hailing app firm has not been granted a new licence to operate in London.

Transport for London (TfL) told Uber in November it had made the decision after repeated safety failures.

Uber's general manager said she was "delighted" at the council's decision in Birmingham.

TfL rejected Uber's application after it found a change to its systems allowed unauthorised people to upload their photographs to legitimate driver accounts, enabling them to pick up passengers.

This resulted in 43 drivers making at least 14,000 uninsured trips and some of these drivers were unlicensed, TfL said.

One had received a police caution for distributing indecent images of children, it added.

Uber is appealing against the decision and is allowed to continue operating in London until that process is complete.

It has operated in Birmingham since 2015.

Following Birmingham City Council's decision, Melinda Roylett, UK and Ireland general manager, said: "There is nothing more important than the safety of the riders and drivers who use the Uber app, and we know that when it comes to safety, our work is never done."

A Birmingham City Council spokesman said: "We can confirm we have issued a 12-month licence."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.