A government webpage set up to help motorists check whether they will face charges for entering Birmingham's Clean Air Zone (CAZ) may be giving false information, the RAC warns.

The guide is advising drivers ahead of the zone's July launch.

But the RAC says it may show vehicles as not complying in Birmingham when the same ones would in London, despite the cities having the same requirements.

The Department for Transport has been contacted for comment.

Birmingham's CAZ is designed to crack down on vehicles deemed high polluters in the city centre and will be overseen by the local council.

The government's guide to charging went live on the Department for Transport's (DfT) website on Wednesday, and asks drivers to enter their vehicle's registration number to see how they will be affected.

But the RAC said it had "concerns about how effective" the website's information was, adding a number plate was "not a reliable way of finding out" a car's emissions standards.

Rod Dennis, a spokesman for the RAC, warns the website will show as non-compliant some vehicles which meet emissions standards for the zone.

This, he says, is despite Transport for London's online checker for its Ultra Low Emission Zone showing the same vehicle as compliant.

Birmingham and London have the same requirements in relation to diesels, according to Mr Dennis.

He said: "A number plate is not a reliable way of finding out a car's Euro emissions standards so we recommend drivers double check with their vehicle manufacturer to be sure.

The government's online guide tells users that accuracy "is always improving" and urges motorists to recheck their vehicle's status shortly before driving into a zone.

Birmingham's chargeable area is within the A4540 ring road, but not the road itself, with proposed charges for high-polluting vehicles at £8 for cars and £50 for buses and HGVs.

The city council said the checker site also had a "dedicated help desk" to deal with enquiries about vehicle compliance.

