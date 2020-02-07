Image caption Gian Bhandal, 82, was found dead at the home in Trehernes Drive in Stourbridge

An 82-year-old man has been charged with murdering his wife at a house last month.

Gian Bhandal, 82, was found dead at the home in Trehernes Drive, Stourbridge, on 23 January and her death was initially treated as unexplained.

Pargan Singh Bhandal was arrested on Wednesday after an investigation into Mrs Bhandal's death and then charged with her murder.

He is due to appear at Leamington Justice Centre later.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.