Image caption Birmingham's Clean Air Zone comes into effect in July

An online checking service has been set up to help motorists prepare for Birmingham's Clean Air Zone (CAZ).

It allows drivers to check whether a vehicle will be charged for driving into the city centre when the zone comes into effect in July.

Older vehicles may face fees within the city's ring road, due to their release of higher toxic emissions.

The service went live on the Department for Transport's (DfT) website on Wednesday.

The DfT said the checker will allow drivers to see if they will be affected by the change and "will charge the most polluting vehicles to drive in the cities".

Image copyright Birmingham City Council Image caption The chargeable area is within the A4540 ring road, but not the road itself

In order to check whether they will need to pay, drivers should enter the registration number of their vehicle on the website.

They also must say whether the vehicle is registered within the UK or non-UK, as well as if it is being used as a taxi or private hire vehicle.

The chargeable area is within the A4540 ring road, but not the road itself.

The proposed charges for high-polluting vehicles are £8 for cars and £50 for buses and HGVs driving in central Birmingham. However, there will be some exemptions where charges will not be applied.

