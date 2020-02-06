Death of woman, 82, found at Stourbridge house 'suspicious'
6 February 2020
The death of an 82-year-old woman who was found at a house in the West Midlands is being treated as suspicious.
The woman was discovered in Trehernes Drive in Stourbridge on Thursday 23 January.
Her family were being supported by specialist officers, West Midlands Police said.
Anyone with information should contact the force, it added.
