An entire 984ft (300m) water pipe will be replaced after a section burst and caused flooding for the second time in four months.

The burst main in Park Lane West, Tipton, caused a house to partially collapse and about 170 properties were without power on Tuesday.

South Staffs Water said a section was replaced after October's flood.

It said replacing the whole main was "the only way" to reassure residents that no further incidents would occur.

A number of streets were closed and three schools were hit by flooding after the burst at about 04:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Ten properties were severely affected and eight people were rescued from homes, the fire service said.

The firm, which has apologised, said it believed the latest incident was a separate burst to the one that happened in October.

It added it was "conscious of the significant impact the burst has caused to the local community" and work to replace the main will take about six to eight weeks.

