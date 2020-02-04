Image copyright Google Image caption Julie Webb died in hospital after being found injured

A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was found with serious head injuries last year.

Julie Webb, 44, was found injured at an address in Albert Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, on 23 January and died the next day in hospital, police said.

Darren Constantine, 37, who was arrested on suspicion of assault at the address, has been charged with her murder, West Midlands Police added.

He is to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 6 February.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone