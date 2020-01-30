Image caption Council leader Ian Brookfield says investing in children is crucial as they are the future generation

Youth service cuts, linked to an increase in knife crime, went too far in Wolverhampton, a council has said.

Ian Brookfield, the leader of City of Wolverhampton Council, said it would invest in the next generation amid concerns teenagers were joining gangs.

Research by an all-party parliamentary group found youth services in the city have been cut by 91% since 2014/15 and knife crime has increased.

The Labour-run council now plans to spend £2m on projects for young people.

The new youth engagement strategy #YES is aimed at eight to 18-year-olds and those aged up to 25 who have special educational needs or disabilities.

Extensive feedback was gathered from 12,000 young people.

Funds will be used to create a city-wide youth engagement team and set up a funding pot which young people, families, groups and organisations can use to develop new activities.

Last year a group of MPs said there was a risk of increased violence because cash for youth services had been cut.

West Midlands Police has recorded an 87% increase in knife crime offences since 2013/14.

Councillor Ian Brookfield said children were the "most important people in our city".

He said: "If we can't do right with our children what's the point of anything? For too long services for our children have been cut.

"Across the country they are the easiest target to cut funding. We're not having it anymore. We're going to invest in our children."

He added: "We're prioritising our children. It's about time they became front and centre. They are the next generation and will be running this city."

Image caption Neeco Chambers backs the strategy to improve young people's lives in Wolverhampton

Neeco Chambers, a coach with InPower Academy that encourages personal empowerment through mixed martial arts, said clubs had stopped suddenly when he was younger and had led to gang violence.

He said he backed the #YES strategy which he said would "connect together organisations in different communities within the Wolverhampton area".

