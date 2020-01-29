'Exciting future' for Dudley as tram works begin

Image copyright West Midlands Combined Authority Image caption A computer generated image of how the Metro will look in Flood Street, Dudley town centre

Work to extend the West Midlands tram network to Dudley has begun.

The Midland Metro, which currently connects Birmingham and Wolverhampton, is expected to carry passengers to Dudley and Brierley Hill by 2023.

The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) said the tram line will "transform Dudley", with council leader Pat Harley saying it "promises an exciting future" for the town.

The first phase of the project is to construct a £4.3m wall at Castle Hill.

The new tram network will run from Dudley to Wednesbury, incorporating 17 stops.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said the success of town centres like Dudley will "hinge on transport links".

Image copyright Transport for West Midlands Image caption Work is also under way on the tram network in Birmingham to extend it to Edgbaston

"It is great to see work progressing on the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro line, helping to better connect the borough of Dudley with the wider West Midlands," he said.

The tram extension in Birmingham opened from Grand Central station to the city's library in December, and a busy city-centre underpass was closed to extend the line towards Edgbaston.

