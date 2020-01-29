Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There have been nearly 6,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in China

A key UK-China business conference has been been postponed due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus.

The virus has caused more than 130 deaths, spreading across China and to at least 16 other countries.

The UK-China Regional Leaders Summit, was set to be held this year in Birmingham from 17 to 19 February.

Seen as important for bilateral relations, and covering cultural, educational and trade issues, it was expected to attract over 300 delegates.

Chinese ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming previously said the event, now in its fifth year, had played "a positive role in the dialogues and co-operation between various sectors of the two countries".

Host organisation Midlands Engine said with "deep regret" it had taken the decision to postpone the summit after "extensive discussions and consultation with government departments in the UK and China".

"Our thoughts and sympathy are with close friends and valued colleagues in China who are affected by this. Discussions are under way to reschedule the summit and we will issue further updates in due course," it added.

Midlands Engine previously described the summit at the International Convention Centre as the "most politically significant Anglo-Chinese event the region has ever held".

On Wednesday, British Airways said it had suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China because of the coronavirus outbreak.