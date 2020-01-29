Image copyright WMFS Image caption Crews from four stations across Birmingham responded to the call

A body has been found in a fire at a disused building in Birmingham.

West Midlands Fire Service received a 999 call about the fire in a property in Bradford Street, Digbeth, shortly before 21:00 on Tuesday.

The first crews reached the scene in just over four minutes, the service said in a tweet.

An investigation in to the cause of the blaze at the Kingfield Heath building, formerly a business premises, is ongoing.