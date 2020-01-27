Image copyright Google Image caption Birchfield Independent Girls' School said it is taking legal action against Ofsted

An Islamic girls' school has accused Ofsted of "draconian" practices after an inadequate rating by inspectors who found an inflammatory leaflet.

Birchfield Independent Girls' School was inspected in November and the leaflet from a 1994 event at Wembley Stadium was found in the library.

Ofsted said the leaflet encouraged radicalisation and it deemed pupils at the Birmingham school were not safe.

The school said it would take legal action over the "unacceptable" ruling.

The school in Aston was rated good for the quality of its education and development but inadequate for behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management.

But inspectors said leaders had not ensured pupils were protected from the "seriously" inflammatory leaflet that encourages radicalisation.

Ofsted said part of the leaflet said, "we find that the sons and daughters of Islam are under continuous attack by the forces of non-Islam", and added that it promoted "total rulership of Muslims over the world".

None of the school leaders could explain how the leaflet got there, Ofsted said.

However, inspectors found that "these sentiments" did not reflect the views of pupils and staff were well trained in safeguarding.

'Deeply disappointed'

But they said "the presence of the leaflet means that safeguarding in the school is ineffective".

In response, the school said it was "deeply disappointed".

"The leaflet identified has no place in our teachings, curriculum or ethos.

"We work hard to promote fundamental British values and the rule of law at our school."

The statement added that pupils were "well equipped to combat radicalisation".

"Sadly, we are not the only faith-based independent school to fall victim to Ofsted's draconian and inconsistent inspection practices.

"It remains a growing and dissatisfactory issue which must be addressed."

Legal firm Hill Dickinson LLP confirmed to BBC News that it was acting for the school in pursuing a legal challenge against Ofsted and it would not be appropriate to comment further.

