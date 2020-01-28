Image copyright Diane Harley Image caption Diane Harley: "I am just a mum trying to do something about knife crime"

A mother said the decision to launch a support group for the families of knife-crime victims was a "light bulb moment".

Tuesday sees the first meeting of Birmingham United - the brainchild of Diane Harley whose son was stabbed last year aged 14.

She said her life changed after the attack on her boy, Jack.

When a friend who had a similar experience said how helpful talking to her was, the flash of inspiration came.

"I am just a mum trying to do something about knife crime," said Mrs Harley, from Halesowen, Dudley.

"Unfortunately, there are other families who have had to go through what we went through.

"We need to stick together and start tackling the problem."

Jack, now 15, was targeted in a park for his headphones and bus ticket, and suffered a deep arm wound that needed a series of operations.

He has learning difficulties, which has meant support from child and adolescent mental health services.

But Mrs Harley said she found only limited help for the families of those affected.

Image caption Jack Harley has been left with a scar after the stabbing

Mrs Harley, who has three other children, said: "I met with a friend whose son had a similar experience and, at the end, she said 'it was nice to talk to somebody who knows what I am going through'."

"That was a light bulb moment."

She added: "I do find it helps to talk about it. As a family it has been so difficult, it has changed life completely."

Birmingham United will hold its first meeting at St Luke's Church Centre in Birmingham city centre on Tuesday.

A 15-year-old and 16-year old have been charged over Jack Harley's stabbing, West Midlands Police said.

