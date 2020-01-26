Phillip Blackwell charged with historical sex offences
- 26 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 55-year-old man has been charged with a number of sex offences including rape.
The alleged offences took place in Birmingham and Nuneaton in the late 1990s.
Phillip Blackwell, of Launceston, Cornwall, has been charged with four counts of rape, an attempted rape and an indecent assault.
He is due to appear at Leamington Magistrates' Court on Monday, police said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.