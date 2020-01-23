Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Rezwan Ali died after being stabbed in the chest at a house in 2018

A man has been charged with murdering a teenager who died after being stabbed at a house party.

Rezwan Ali, 19, died at a house in Willows Road, Walsall, after police were called at about 01:45 GMT on 14 January 2018.

Rajan Natt, 20, from Castle Street, Hill Top, West Bromwich, has been charged with murder, West Midlands Police said.

He is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Friday.

