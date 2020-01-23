Image caption A 45-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a van on a major route out of Birmingham.

The 45-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene at the junction of Hagley Road West and Ridgeway Avenue in Halesowen at about 06:15 GMT.

Traffic and public transport have been disrupted by the crash.

Police said the driver of the van, a 24-year-old man, was uninjured. He has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The dead man's family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Image caption The crash caused traffic delays

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone