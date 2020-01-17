Image copyright West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The injured man suffered burns and breathing problems

A man has been injured at a fire at the Birmingham pub where UB40 filmed the video for Red Red Wine.

The blaze at The Eagle and Tun on the corner of New Canal Street and Banbury Street in Digbeth was reported at 20:50 GMT on Thursday.

The victim, aged in his 50s, was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital suffering from burns and smoke inhalation.

According to the pub's Facebook page, it closed earlier this month.

West Midlands Police said its officers were working alongside the fire service to establish the cause of the blaze.

UB40 released the song in 1983 and, speaking to the BBC in February 2016, said the Eagle and Tun had been their local for many years.

Red Red Wine sold almost two million copies, topping the UK charts in 1983 and emulating the feat in the United States five years later.

