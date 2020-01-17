Birmingham's New Street station is tooting horns of a different kind thanks to an exhibition of jazz-themed photos.
The main concourse will feature 52 images, from last summer's Birmingham, Sandwell & Westside Jazz Festival, until 28 February.
They are the work of Merlin Daleman, twice winner of the Silver Camera Award for best documentary photographer, in Holland.
Network Rail donated the space.
Here's a look at some of the photographs on public display:
The 36th Birmingham, Sandwell & Westside Jazz Festival will take place from 17 to 26 July, with more than 200 performances planned.
