Image copyright Merlin Daleman Image caption The Potato Head Jazz Band is a six-piece group which performed at O'Neill's on Broad Street, Birmingham

Birmingham's New Street station is tooting horns of a different kind thanks to an exhibition of jazz-themed photos.

The main concourse will feature 52 images, from last summer's Birmingham, Sandwell & Westside Jazz Festival, until 28 February.

They are the work of Merlin Daleman, twice winner of the Silver Camera Award for best documentary photographer, in Holland.

Network Rail donated the space.

Here's a look at some of the photographs on public display:

Image copyright Merlin Daleman Image caption King Pleasure and the Biscuit Boys were at a West Bromwich library during last year's festival

Image copyright Merlin Daleman Image caption Les Zauto Stompers, a quartet from Paris, featured at the Edwardian Tearooms at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery

Image copyright Merlin Daleman Image caption Blue Silk performed at Hilton Garden Inn in July

Image copyright Merlin Daleman Image caption The Jim Dandies were at The Mailbox, Birmingham

Image copyright Merlin Daleman Image caption The Potato Head Jazz Band at The Brasshouse

Image copyright Merlin Daleman Image caption Children were encouraged to learn the ukelele at last year's festival

The 36th Birmingham, Sandwell & Westside Jazz Festival will take place from 17 to 26 July, with more than 200 performances planned.

