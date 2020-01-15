Image copyright Family Handout Image caption James Teer was shot twice in the face at close range in the drive-by shooting in Birmingham

A man play-fighting with a friend in a street was shot twice in the face at close range in a drive-by shooting, a court was told.

Birmingham Crown Court heard how James Teer, 20, was shot with a 12-bore shotgun from a stolen BMW car in Erdington, Birmingham, in August.

Prosecutors said two men and two women were all "in on the murder", which they say was a "targeted attack".

The four people - aged between 19 and 21 - deny murdering Mr Teer.

Ty Blake, 19, and Sharn Miles, 20, accept being in the BMW at the time, but are expected to each say the other fired the gun, prosecutor Michael Burrows QC said.

Lauren Malin, 20, and Kiri Jolliffe, 21, were not in the car, but the prosecution claim they knew the shooting was planned before the attack on 8 August.

"The prosecution say this was murder and that all four of these defendants were in on the murder," said Mr Burrows.

He said there was "an extremely loud bang" in Goosemoor Lane, a quiet residential street, at about 19:20 BST as the shots were fired.

Image caption The scene of the shooting was cordoned off in Goosemoore Lane, Erdington

Moments before Mr Teer had been "happy and smiling" as he jokingly chased a young friend around a parked car, the jury heard.

Witnesses said Mr Teer was then seen lying on his back, the prosecutor added.

The court heard an off-duty nurse at the scene called for a blanket to cover the victim's dignity following the "traumatic" extent of his injuries.

Mr Burrows said Mr Miles had been in a confrontation at a nightclub the previous weekend with a man who had been with Mr Teer.

The prosecutor said a witness at the club said Mr Miles looked "angry" and said they heard him say, "come on man, we need to find this youth - have you got a knife?".

The gun used in the shooting was thought to have come from a 12-bore shotgun, more commonly referred to as "buckshot", usually used in hunting wild game, the court heard.

Image caption Prosecutors said the shooting was a "targeted" attack

Mr Burrows said: "Sharn Miles and Ty Blake were driving around together with a loaded shotgun in their car.

"They were looking for someone in particular - their target was James Teer. Plainly, they were out to kill him.

"The prosecution case is it was his passenger Ty Blake who actually had the gun and shot - twice to the head."

Jurors heard the BMW used in the attack had been stolen from a home in Hinckley, Leicestershire, in the early hours of 8 August.

The car later had false number plates fitted, the court heard.

Mr Miles, of Gowan Road, Birmingham, admits burglary and car theft, while Ms Malin, of Community Close, Coventry, admits car theft, but denies burglary.

Mr Blake, of Shustoke Road, Birmingham, and Ms Jolliffe, of William Bree Road, Coventry, both deny burglary and car theft. All four defendants deny murder.

The trial continues.