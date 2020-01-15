Image copyright Google Image caption The man was hit by a car on Wallows Lane, Walsall, on Tuesday evening

A man has died after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash, police say.

The 57-year-old pedestrian was hit on Wallows Lane in the Bescott area of Walsall just before 19:00 GMT on Tuesday.

West Midlands Police believe the car involved was small and silver or grey in colour.

The force appealed for witnesses and sightings of a vehicle matching the description along with crash damage.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the man was taken to hospital where he died.

