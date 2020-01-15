Image copyright Great Birmingham 10K Image caption The Great Birmingham 10K passed through the city centre last year

A new route for Birmingham's 10k, which will include some city centre landmarks for the first time, has been unveiled.

The start of the Great Birmingham 10K on 31 May has been moved to near the Hippodrome theatre with the finish close to Victoria Square.

St Paul's Square, the Jewellery Quarter, St Martin's church and the Bullring Markets will all feature.

The event will shine a light "on the historic heart of Birmingham", organisers said.

Image copyright Great Birmingham 10K Image caption Plans have been unveiled for a new route

New route highlights

Starting near the Hippodrome theatre, the opening stages will take people through Digbeth

At 3km, runners and walkers will see one of Birmingham's oldest areas - St Martin's Church and the Bull Ring markets - before the route passes Grand Central

At 4km, the Mailbox building features before participants cross Broad Street at 5km

Birmingham's canal network is at 6km with runners passing King Edward's Wharf

It will go through the Jewellery Quarter. Runners will go along Frederick Street, around the Chamberlain clock, down Vittoria Street and alongside St Paul's Square

The 10k reaches its finish at the Town Hall, Victoria Square and Colmore Row

Image copyright Great Birmingham 10K Image caption St Paul's Square in the Jewellery Quarter will feature on the new-look route

Image copyright Great Birmingham 10K Image caption Victoria Square is a key location near the finish line

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Runners will still go past St Martin's church and the Bullring Markets

David Hart, partnerships director for organisers the Great Run Company, said they wanted the new route to be a celebration of all that's great about the city.

"The new and improved route for this year's 10k is a perfect showcase for a new-look Birmingham."

The Great Run Company has worked with the city council, public transport providers and the city centre's five Business Improvement Districts.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.