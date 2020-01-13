Image copyright Google Image caption A police officer was injured on Upper Dean Street in Birmingham on 26 May

A man has been given a community order after a police officer was hit by a car in Birmingham city centre.

Lawrence Connors, 23, admitted dangerous driving, following the collision on Upper Dean Street at 15:30 BST on 26 May last year. The officer suffered "soft tissue damage".

Connors, from Syms Avenue, Bristol, was handed a community order for 12 months at Birmingham Crown Court.

A charge of assaulting an emergency services worker is to lie on file.

Another charge, obstructing a police officer, was formally withdrawn.

