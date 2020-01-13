Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Birmingham City Council's transport plan seeks to cut traffic and reduce pollution

Trips through Birmingham city centre by private cars could be banned under plans to cut traffic and pollution.

Private vehicles will be able to drive into the city, but would have to go to the ring road to access other areas.

In a newly published transport plan the city council is also looking at rerouting the A38 and making residential roads a 20mph limit.

It said it wanted to encourage the greater use of public transport, walking and cycling.

